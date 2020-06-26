Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. 4,702,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,243,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

