Coastline Trust Co Purchases 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 547.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,019 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 155,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. 11,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,369. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07.

