Coastline Trust Co Raises Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 183.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.40.

Shares of SPGI traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.37. 30,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $334.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.01. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

