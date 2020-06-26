Coastline Trust Co Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,762,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,382,000 after buying an additional 906,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.83. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

