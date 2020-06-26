Coastline Trust Co Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 123,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

