Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,501,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,766 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. 59,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

