Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,090 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.