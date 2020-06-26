Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,100 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,546,000 after buying an additional 49,917 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

MDT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.45. 2,523,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.43. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.