Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,185 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,192,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.30. 27,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day moving average is $174.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $195.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

