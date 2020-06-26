Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,295 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after buying an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,809,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.95. The stock had a trading volume of 673,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,743. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

