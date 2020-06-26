Coastline Trust Co Sells 145 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.37. 2,157,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

