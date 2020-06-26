Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,770 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,243. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

