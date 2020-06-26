Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,840 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,134,000 after acquiring an additional 281,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.