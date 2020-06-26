Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,565 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Coastline Trust Co cut its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.45.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,669,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

