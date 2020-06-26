Coastline Trust Co Sells 5,530 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.16% of Covanta worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,457. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.23. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

