Coastline Trust Co Sells 710 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,303,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Dawson purchased 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.16 per share, with a total value of $99,464.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,952.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.15. 4,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $100.79.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

