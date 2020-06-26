Coastline Trust Co Sells 885 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Shares of SWK traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $135.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,590. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

