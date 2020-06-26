Coastline Trust Co Sells 920 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.34. 170,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,417. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

