Coastline Trust Co Sells 985 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its position in Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.13. 29,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.17. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

