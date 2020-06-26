Coastline Trust Co Sells 990 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

COST stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.82. The stock had a trading volume of 663,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,633. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $261.67 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

