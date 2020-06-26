Coastline Trust Co Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in American Express by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,681,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $332,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

AXP traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 218,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

