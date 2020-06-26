Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.95. 1,089,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,225. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.68. The company has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

