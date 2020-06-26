Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stake Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,750 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after buying an additional 1,186,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,202,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,515,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $196.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

