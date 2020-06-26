Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.16

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and traded as high as $72.21. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

