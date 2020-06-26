Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $104.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.64.

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,008,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,309,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $982,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,047,197.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,381 shares of company stock worth $9,134,847. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,971,000 after purchasing an additional 714,811 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 370,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $36,018,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $31,750,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $22,803,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. 8,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,052. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

