Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,236,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,273,600. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

