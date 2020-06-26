Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commscope from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.61.

Get Commscope alerts:

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 111,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. Commscope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commscope will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Commscope by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Commscope by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commscope by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.