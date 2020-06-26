Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,906 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.15. 1,583,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,568. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.73.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

