Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 71,018 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,018 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Progressive worth $117,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,073. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

