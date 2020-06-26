Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $233.68. 396,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.78.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.