Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,927. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.42 and a 200 day moving average of $324.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

