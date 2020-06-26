Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,811 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 90.4% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Air by 218.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 312,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $214,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Forward Air by 99.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. 1,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,204. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.