Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,415 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Patterson Companies worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. 40,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,552. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

