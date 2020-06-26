ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of COP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,086. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

