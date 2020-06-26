Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.17.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,858,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,895,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,244. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

