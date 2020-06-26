Core Alternative Capital Acquires 21,416 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for 1.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,543. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

