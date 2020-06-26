Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 113.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $62,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 460,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 81,130 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 31.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 89,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.85.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average of $225.33. The stock has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

