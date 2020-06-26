Core Alternative Capital Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 331,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 106,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 411,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,602. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

