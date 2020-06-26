Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.65. 652,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,633. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $261.67 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

