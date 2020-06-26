Critical Comparison: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) vs. SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Exactus alerts:

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of SmartHeat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exactus and SmartHeat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartHeat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and SmartHeat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -2,799.42% -216.61% -115.43% SmartHeat N/A -1.04% 1.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exactus and SmartHeat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 14.56 -$9.69 million N/A N/A SmartHeat $6.03 million N/A $480,000.00 N/A N/A

SmartHeat has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Risk & Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 6, meaning that its share price is 500% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartHeat has a beta of 44.22, meaning that its share price is 4,322% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartHeat beats Exactus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

SmartHeat Company Profile

SmartHeat Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications. The company was formerly known as Pacific Goldrim Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SmartHeat Inc. in April 2008. SmartHeat Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenyang, China. SmartHeat Inc. is a subsidiary of Northtech Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.