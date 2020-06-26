Critical Contrast: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DexCom and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.48 billion 24.93 $101.10 million $1.84 216.58 Delcath Systems $1.58 million 15.65 -$8.88 million N/A N/A

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DexCom and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 5 16 0 2.76 Delcath Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $347.65, suggesting a potential downside of 12.76%. Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.63%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than DexCom.

Risk & Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 9.24% 26.44% 9.50% Delcath Systems -561.96% N/A -79.09%

Summary

DexCom beats Delcath Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

