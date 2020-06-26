CrypticCoin (CRYP) Tops One Day Volume of $11,715.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $641,701.37 and approximately $11,715.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00605906 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091124 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00075914 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

