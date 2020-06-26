Cunning Capital Partners LP Invests $2.54 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Paypal comprises approximately 2.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.74.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.80. 4,904,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

