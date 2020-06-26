Cunning Capital Partners LP Invests $4.63 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,923,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $298.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

