Curecoin (CURE) Market Cap Hits $1.54 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $6,175.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00471366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006654 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,577,852 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

