Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $274.56

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (LON:DAL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.56 and traded as high as $282.00. Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at $262.25, with a volume of 5,270 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 475 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $542.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 328.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55.

In other news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,962 ($12,679.14).

About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

