DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Hits $0.0001

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $530,303.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, txbit.io, Bitbox and Bitmart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.15 or 0.05024963 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002854 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00055772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031680 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004558 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SWFT, txbit.io, Bitmart and Bitbox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

