Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the period.

DQ traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,356. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $966.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.96. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

