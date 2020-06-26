Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,029. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

