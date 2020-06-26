Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

OTCMKTS BEVFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

